Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Price Up 7.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.38, approximately 1,474,085 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,157,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

GORO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

