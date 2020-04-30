GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.91 on Thursday. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.84 and a quick ratio of 14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $112.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLYC shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on GlycoMimetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.55.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

