Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

GAIN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. National Securities began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

GAIN stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $353.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 10,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,508.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David A. R. Dullum bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,500 shares of company stock worth $234,735. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.