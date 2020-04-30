General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Moly is a U.S.-based molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the American Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. Their primary asset, their interest in the Mt. Hope project located in central Nevada, is considered one of the world’s largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with their second molybdenum property, the Hall-Tonopah project which is also located in central Nevada. Their goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer by the middle of the next decade. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on shares of General Moly in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN GMO opened at $0.19 on Thursday. General Moly has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of General Moly worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

