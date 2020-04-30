GAN Limited (GAN) Announces May 4th IPO

GAN Limited (GAN) expects to raise $31 million in an IPO on the week of May 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 4,100,000 shares at a price of $6.50-$8.50 per share.

In the last 12 months, GAN Limited generated $30 million in revenue and $2.2 million in net income. GAN Limited has a market-cap of $53.1 million.

B. Riley FBR acted as the underwriter for the IPO and Macquarie Capital was co-manager.

GAN Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: Not an IPO: Since 2013, the ordinary shares of GAN plc have traded on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange plc (“London Stock Exchange”) under the symbol “GAN.”) GAN is an award-winning provider of enterprise Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) solutions for online casino gaming, commonly referred to as iGaming, and online sports betting applications. Our technology platform, which we market as the GameSTACK™ internet gaming ecosystem platform (“GameSTACK”), has been deployed in both Europe and the U.S. However, we are primarily focused on enabling the U.S. casino industry’s ongoing digital transformation, which is accelerating following the repeal of a federal ban on sports betting in May 2018. Our customers rely on our software to run their online casinos and sportsbooks legally, profitably and with engaging content. “.

GAN Limited was founded in 2002 and has 136 employees. The company is located at 70 Newcomen Street London SE1 1YT and can be reached via phone at +44 (0) 20 7292 6262 or on the web at http://www.GAN.com.

