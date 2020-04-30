G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $517.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a current ratio of 13.71. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $41.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 40.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.