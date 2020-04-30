FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading 3.3% Higher

FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) was up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.47), approximately 8,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 12,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329.20 ($4.33).

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of FW Thorpe from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $390.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 285.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 306. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 5.04 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

About FW Thorpe (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

