FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FVCB opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 343,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 60,366 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 294,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

