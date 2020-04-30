Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FULC. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $280.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $84,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at $520,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,245.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 207,867 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 63,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,239,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

