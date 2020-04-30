Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,348 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,618,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $136.16 on Thursday. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $162.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

