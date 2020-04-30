FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Get FORTESCUE METAL/S alerts:

FSUGY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

FORTESCUE METAL/S stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.23. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $17.48.

FORTESCUE METAL/S Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FORTESCUE METAL/S (FSUGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTESCUE METAL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.