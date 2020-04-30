Flowserve (FLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Flowserve to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Flowserve has set its FY 2020

Parties that are interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flowserve to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FLS opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

