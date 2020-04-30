FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect FleetCor Technologies to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FleetCor Technologies to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $247.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FleetCor Technologies has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLT. ValuEngine upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $346.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.71.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

