Fiverr International (FVRR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Fiverr International has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FVRR opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on FVRR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

