First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

FLIC opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $396.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.72. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Canarick acquired 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,583. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,966 shares of company stock worth $78,602. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 347,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 52,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

