First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,492 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,628,574 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.16% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,526,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,738 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $19,628,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $15,911,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,669,942 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,193,000 after purchasing an additional 498,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1,664.2% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 272,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 256,808 shares during the last quarter. 31.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.38. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cormark lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.