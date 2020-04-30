Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,343 shares during the quarter. Ferrari makes up approximately 1.5% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.09% of Ferrari worth $24,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Ferrari stock opened at $157.25 on Thursday. Ferrari NV has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $180.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.28.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.2351 per share. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

