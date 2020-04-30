Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -1.67

News coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a news impact score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $276.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

FMAO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $478,873.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

