F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Trading 7.6% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $153.56 and last traded at $140.86, 4,578,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 395% from the average session volume of 925,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.92.

The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $487,426.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,670.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,434 shares of company stock worth $1,018,639 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.62.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

