Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 5.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) shares were up 5.5% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $47.60 and last traded at $47.46, approximately 29,378,697 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 33,717,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $185.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

