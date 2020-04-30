ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EXLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $86.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of EXLS opened at $65.53 on Thursday. ExlService has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $74,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $18,032.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,522,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 614,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after buying an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in ExlService by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 470,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.