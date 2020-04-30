Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PFBC. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

PFBC opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 16.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

