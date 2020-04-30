Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$13.84 and a one year high of C$22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$580.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.68 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total value of C$1,703,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 814,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,876,737.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

