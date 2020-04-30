EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Position Lifted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $223.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.42. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

