Energizer (ENR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Energizer has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.00-3.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.00-$3.20 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energizer stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 367.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

