Emera Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EMA)

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Emera in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.50.

The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34. Emera has a 1-year low of C$42.12 and a 1-year high of C$60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.67.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

