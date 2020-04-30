Emera Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EMA)

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Emera in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion.
The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34. Emera has a 1-year low of C$42.12 and a 1-year high of C$60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.67.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.
