Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up about 0.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $155.16 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.91. The company has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

