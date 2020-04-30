Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.09-1.16 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.09-1.16 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 131.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of research firms have commented on ELAN. Raymond James began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

