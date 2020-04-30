Edmond Macri Sells 3,600 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $148,113.56.

NYSE W opened at $129.94 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $166.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Wayfair by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Wayfair by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on W. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

