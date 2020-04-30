Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EGLE opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.45. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.24.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

