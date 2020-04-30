Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG opened at $174.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $116.15 and a 52-week high of $183.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

