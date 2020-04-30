Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Lifted by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.