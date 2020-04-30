DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DLR opened at $148.61 on Thursday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $43,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,960 shares of company stock worth $15,008,106. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

