Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Shares Down 20%

Shares of Digipath Inc (OTCMKTS:DIGP) were down 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 574,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 673% from the average daily volume of 74,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

About Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP)

DigiPath, Inc together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis related testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides a balanced and unbiased approach to cannabis news, interviews, and education with a news/talk radio show, app, national marijuana news Website, and social media presence focusing on the political, economic, medicinal, scientific, and cultural dimensions of medicinal and recreational marijuana industry.

