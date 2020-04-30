Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading 16.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) shares traded up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $44.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $44.19, 5,227,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,349,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after purchasing an additional 511,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,049,000 after buying an additional 450,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after buying an additional 137,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $223,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,081 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.