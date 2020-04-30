Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) vs. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (NYSE:FANUY) Head-To-Head Review

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

16.1% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 87.80% 0.62% FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR 14.43% 5.43% 4.87%

Volatility & Risk

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $4.39 million $0.05 213.00 FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR $4.68 billion 6.79 $674.99 million $0.36 45.53

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamond Eagle Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 3 0 3.00 FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR 1 2 2 0 2.20

Diamond Eagle Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.98%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.