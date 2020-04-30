DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $312.15 and last traded at $313.53, approximately 1,814,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,224,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.05.

Specifically, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $487,412.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,620.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $120,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,559 shares of company stock valued at $27,738,836 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Guggenheim boosted their price target on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $330.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.78 and a 200 day moving average of $233.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.88, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

