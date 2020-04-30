Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Media Impact Rating of -2.07

News coverage about Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Lufthansa earned a news sentiment score of -2.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $24.32.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.66 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

