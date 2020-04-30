Desjardins Comments on Aecon Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARE. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.43.

TSE:ARE opened at C$15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$10.94 and a 1-year high of C$21.83.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$917.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.