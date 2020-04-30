Dennis McShane Purchases 26,610 Shares of Jadestone Energy Inc (LON:JSE) Stock

Jadestone Energy Inc (LON:JSE) insider Dennis McShane bought 26,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,350 ($57.22) per share, with a total value of £1,157,535 ($1,522,671.67).

JSE stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.66) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $222.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. Jadestone Energy Inc has a 12 month low of GBX 27.10 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 93.98 ($1.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.32.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Jadestone Energy from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

