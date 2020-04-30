Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,385,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,600,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, Director Jeanne P. Jackson acquired 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,005,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,043,112. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.