Daybreak Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Trading Down 27.9%

Shares of Daybreak Oil and Gas Inc (OTCMKTS:DBRM) were down 27.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 1,802 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 28,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Daybreak Oil and Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBRM)

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc operates as an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company in the United States. It holds interests in the East Slopes project located in the southeastern part of the San Joaquin Basin near Bakersfield, California. The company also holds a 30% working interest in the Michigan Basin project covering 1,400 acres area.

