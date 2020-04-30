David Rowland Sells 5,405 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, David Rowland sold 34 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $5,961.56.

On Wednesday, February 5th, David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58.

ACN stock opened at $187.56 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Accenture by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

