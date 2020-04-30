DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. DASAN Zhone Solutions has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.85. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DZSI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on DASAN Zhone Solutions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

