CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $12.63.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.
