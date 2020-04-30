Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

