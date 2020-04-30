Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

CSCO opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

