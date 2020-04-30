Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,580,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,116,000 after buying an additional 3,700,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $280,552,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,920,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,282 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $110,246,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,279,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,265,000 after purchasing an additional 551,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $136.16 on Thursday. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.82.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

