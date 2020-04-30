Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $221.81 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.09 and a 200-day moving average of $219.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.