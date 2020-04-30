CX Institutional Takes $1.43 Million Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $89.31 on Thursday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.28.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

